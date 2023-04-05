Economy and politics

LAHORE: No economy can grow when there is regular unrest and agitation in a country and where personal interests are above the national interest.

This has been going on in Pakistan since 2008 as opposition of the day continued to create problems for each government that came in power. There is a fine line that separates constructive criticism to guide the government towards better policies and to oppose every move for the sake of opposition. Every opposition since 2008 remained mostly on streets during the entire period of each government.

Street agitations divert government attention from necessary tasks to allocating resources to control mobs. These agitations invariably damage an already weak infrastructure of the country.

When in opposition, political leaders term it as their democratic right to protest and agitate. They conveniently ignore the fact that they encroach upon the democratic free movement rights of the employees, students, health workers, and funeral processions due to blockade of roads.

They often give the example of developed democratic economies where such freedom is allowed. However, we never see roads or passages blocked for the general public during agitations in those economies.

In Pakistan, the tendency of every opposition is to squeeze economic activities as much as possible. It hurts the common man more than the sitting government.

The culture of intolerance has gone to such extreme that the opposition and ruling government never come on one page even during natural disasters like floods. The leaders give judgments about their opponents without any lawful proof.

They treat each other traitors although both are elected from different constituencies of the country. It’s an insult to the electorate to declare their elected representative a traitor without any proof.

The culture developed during the past 15 years now ensures that no elected government could implement its programmes for long term benefits of the nation.

Each government that assumes power comes up with public appeasing schemes crowding out resources for sustainable development. Subsidies during the period far exceeded the annual development outlays. Even the annual development outlay in every government consisted of public appeasing small projects instead of long-term projects needed for sustainable development.

Governing the country constantly became an uphill task for each government that assumed power during this period and the government that followed the incumbents would inherit the country in its most ungovernable state.

One thing worth noting during the period is that the lifestyle of all leading politicians has reached new highs. All of them whether in government or opposition all living a more lavish life.

The general public on the other hand is living in more misery compared with the life they enjoyed 15 years back. Their lifestyle deteriorated with every passing year. It is because none of the political leaders ever cared about the welfare masses.

The 220 million people of Pakistan are hostage to the desires and greed of its political leaders who act as dictators when in power and preach democracy and equality when booted out of power.

People are so fed up with the system prevailing in the country that some have developed qualities of vigilante becoming members of mob who undertake law enforcement in their community without legal authority, typically because the legal systems are thought to be inadequate.