Stocks close lower amid monetary policy pressure

Stocks closed lower on Tuesday ahead of a monetary policy announcement and reports of ADB projection of a slowdown in Pakistan’s growth, traders said.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE 100-share Index closed lower by 202.64 points or 0.51 percent to 39,687.26 points against 39,889.90 points recorded in the last session. The highest index of the day remained at 39,921.61 points while the lowest level of the day was recorded at 39,482.64 points.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp said, “Stocks closed under pressure as investors weigh likely surge in SBP [State Bank of Pakistan] key policy rate amid surging inflation and ADB [Asian Development Bank] reports projection of slowdown in growth to 0.6 percent and average inflation to 27.5 percent in FY 23.” He added that political uncertainty and dismal data on exports falling by 14.76 percent year on year (YoY), POL sales falling by 39 percent YoY, and cement sales by 24.19 percent YoY in Mar’23 had played a catalyst role in the bearish close.

KSE-30 index also decreased by 70.23 points or 0.47 percent to 14,751.00 points compared with 14,821.23 points recorded in the last session.

Traded shares rose by 9 million shares to 83.255 million shares from 74.430 million shares. The trading value increased to Rs2.186 billion from Rs1.750 billion. Market capital lowered to Rs6.062 trillion from Rs6.086 trillion. Out of 295 companies active in the session, 100 closed in green, 175 in red and 20 remained unchanged.

Ali Najib, analyst at Topline Securities, said it was a bearish day at Pakistan equities. “The KSE100 index mostly remained in the red zone and eventually settled at 39,687 (-203 points; down 0.51 percent) for the day, ahead of monetary policy announcement.”

E&P and fertiliser sectors contributed negatively to the index where PPL, ENGRO, POL, DAWH & OGDC lost 103 points, cumulatively. On the flip side, PSEL, EFERT and NESTLE witnessed some buying interest as they added 22 points.

The highest increase was recorded in Nestle Pakistan shares, which rose by Rs97.50 to Rs5,115 per share, followed by Khyber Textile, which increased by Rs34.44 to Rs493.70 per share. A significant decline was noted in shares of Sapphire Fiber, which fell by Rs75.68 to Rs942.10 per share, followed by Bhanero Tex., which decreased by Rs74.75 to Rs925.25 per share.

Brokerage Arif Habib Ltd said the PSX recorded a negative session. “The market opened in the red and continued to trade in the same territory due to the expectation of a rate hike at today's Monetary Policy Committee meeting,” it reported. “Due to the Supreme Court's decision on the provincial elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, investor participation has remained low. However, in the final trading hour following the announcement of the decision, investors gained confidence and chose to add value to their portfolios.”

The mainboard saw reasonable volume, while 3rd stocks dominated the volume board. Sectors contributing to the performance included E&P’s (-72.0 points), commercial banks (-31.8 points), inv. banks / inv. cos. / securities cos. (-19.4 points), power generation & distribution (-21.1 points), and fertilizer (-12.2 points).

Telecard Limited remained the volume leader with 10.944 million shares which closed flat at Rs8.04 per share. It was followed by Pak Petroleum with 6.695 million shares, which decreased by Rs1.36 to Rs63.02 per share.

Other significant turnover stocks included Hascol Petrol, WorldCall Telecom, B.O. PunjabXB, Oil & Gas Dev., Pace (Pak) Ltd., Lotte Chemical, Unity Foods Ltd and TPL Properties. Shares’ turnover in the future contracts decreased to 25.122 million shares from 30.274 million shares.