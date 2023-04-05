Businesses reject hike in policy rate to 21 percent

KARACHI: The business, industry, and trade community rejected another policy rate hike by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Tuesday, saying the decision would lead to closure of the industry and business in the country.

The central bank increased the policy rate by 100 basis points to a record 21 percent, with efforts to curb inflation and help the government win an IMF deal. However, the decision irked the business community that had already been reeling under massive devaluation of the rupee, high cost of inputs, and inflated bills of utilities.

"The only thing left is to put the locks on the industry and business after the latest policy rate hike, which would be actually 25 percent after commercial banks add their charges in it," representatives of trade and industry stated. Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, president of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) said the entire business, industry, and trade community had refused to accept a key policy rate of 21 percent after a further raise of 100 basis points. "No commercial bank will now lend to private-sector for anything less than 23.5 to 24 percent," he added.

Sheikh questioned the efficacy of the country’s monetary policy and noted that the interest rate had increased by a whopping 11.25 percent in a quick succession of last 14 months without attaining any intended headway in the curtailment of inflation. “If this is not the governance and regulatory failure, what will be the failure look like to move the government for a course correction?”, he asked.

Sheikh highlighted that Asian Development Bank had projected Pakistan’s economic growth in FY23 at only 0.6 percent in its latest release pertaining to country’s state of economy on Tuesday. The bleak economic outlook was the direct outcome of the contractionary, regressive, IMF-dictated and recessionary monetary policy, which dried out the access to finance for businesses, he added. FPCCI chief also stressed that the exports were heading north, posting a negative growth in export numbers for a seventh month in a row by posting 14.76 percent year on year decline in March 2023. He apprised that businesses were worried that the two major industries, where the government should have had its focus vis-à-vis growth in export earnings, were in systematic decline. "Textiles have declined by 11 percent, IT and ITeS by 3 percent – and, the yearly decline in textiles alone can be up to $3 billion or upwards of 15 percent." FPCCI’s policy advisory board has reiterated its stance that Pakistan’s current policy rate of 21 percent is well above regional countries; including China, India, and Bangladesh, for which the policy rates are 2.75 percent, 6.5 percent and 6 percent respectively.

Faraz ur Rahman, president of Korangi Association of Trade and Industry, commenting on the latest policy rate hike questioned who would be able to borrow on such a high policy rate and do the business.

"Now the capital for the industry would be so high that it is better to close the industry," he said, predicting that more industries would be landing in such situation. He termed the policy rate hike a "latest attack on the industry" after it experienced high prices of electricity, gas, and inputs as well as stuck up sales tax refunds.