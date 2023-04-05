Gold hits all-time high on safe-haven rush

KARACHI: Gold prices in Pakistan jumped Rs5,000 per tola on Tuesday to reach record levels amid a rush to invest in a safe-haven asset on a steep fall in the local currency, traders said. According to All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates in the local market jumped to Rs214,500 per tola, while silver rates reached Rs2,450 per tola, which is also an all-time high.

According to Shafi Khan, a senior goldsmith, the market is in a state of panic due to the speed at which gold prices are increasing. The gold has been hoarded, making it difficult to find in the ready market. The major reason for an increase is depreciation of the Pak rupee against the US dollar, which has caused an uncertainty in the rupee's value, resulting in more buyers moving towards gold.

The price of 10-gram gold also rose by Rs4,288 to Rs183,900, while silver rates rose by Rs100 to Rs2,450 per tola in the country. The international market has also seen an increase in gold rates by $12 to $1,982 per ounce, with 10-gram silver rates increasing by Rs85.74 to Rs2,100.48.

Jewellers stated that prices in the local market had remained lower by Rs7,000 per tola compared to the Dubai gold market rates. The last time gold prices reached a record high in the local market was on January 30, 2023, when it reached Rs210,500 per tola.

The rising gold prices are putting pressure on jewellers and workers, and purchasing power of the majority of people has decreased. The current economic crisis is also causing investors to either look at raw gold or the dollar, with jewellery purchasing down and workers under pressure.

The rupee on Tuesday fell 0.78 percent or 2.25 rupees to 287.29 versus the dollar in the interbank market. Prices have been continuously increasing, with some periods of the slow movement, but gold has now taken up speed once again. The market is in a state of flux, with many watching closely to see what will happen next.

Overall, the rise in gold prices in Pakistan is due to a combination of factors, including the depreciation of the Pak rupee and an uncertainty in the international market. It has resulted in a rise in demand for gold, with investors and buyers flocking towards the precious metal as a safe haven during times of economic uncertainty.