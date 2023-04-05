Rupee touches record low as IMF talks drag

KARACHI: The rupee hit a new record low on Tuesday, falling 0.78 percent or 2.25 rupees in the official interbank market due to importer dollar demand as the beleaguered country struggles to resume its loan programme with the International Monetary Fund to prevent a default.

The rupee closed at 287.29 per dollar, down from 285.04 in the previous session, after hitting a fresh record low of 288 early in the trade. The local currency breached its previous record low of 285.08 set on March 2, 2023. Money exchange dealers reported that in the open market, the unit weakened by 3.50 rupees or 1.21 percent against the dollar and was selling at 291 per dollar, compared to 287.50 on Monday.

The nation's precarious financial situation and the IMF bailout delay have put intense downside pressure on the rupee, which analysts expect to continue in the coming days. Reports that Finance Minister Ishaq Dar would travel to the United States from April 10 to 16 in an attempt to restart the IMF loan programme alarmed investors.

Dar will join the IMF and World Bank annual meetings in Washington, DC, along with other top officials during his visit. Foreign exchange reserves in Pakistan have fallen to just one month's worth of imports, and securing financing commitments from friendly nations is crucial for the country.

The IMF requires $6 billion in commitments from allies and multilateral and bilateral lenders to fill the shortfall in external funding. However, friendly Arab nations that have traditionally offered assistance in difficult times are hesitant and prefer investing over lending direct cash. China rolled over a $2 billion loan, giving relief during the country's severe balance of payment crisis.

“Without the IMF's nod, it will be almost impossible to bridge the foreign funding gap beyond June 2023,” said Mustafa Mustansir, the head of research at Taurus Securities.

He also added that “more delay with the IMF makes it more likely that the rupee will lose its value because the IMF is the lender of last resort”. The ongoing political turmoil and surge in global oil prices are also contributing to the rupee's weakening against the dollar. Sana Tawfik, the senior analyst and economist at Arif Habib Limited, attributed the rupee's depreciation to demand and supply reasons.

She said that the primary reason for the rupee's decline is that supply is still scarce because the State Bank of Pakistan's reserves are still at a critical level of $4.2 billion. The delay in staff-level agreement with the IMF contributed to importers' panic buying and a dearth of external flows.

Analysts agreed that the currency is being buffeted by other factors as well. “The central bank has been mopping up whatever liquidity there was from the interbank, and there has been a steady weakening of the rupee,” said Komal Mansoor, head of research at Tresmark. The increase in oil prices is also detrimental to Pakistan's external account and the rupee.