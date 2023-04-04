Balochistan CS, four others get Grade 22

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has promoted three officers of the Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS) including Chief Secretary Balochistan Abdul Aziz Uqaili from Grade 21 to 22.

Two other officers, one each from the Police Service of Pakistan (PSP) and the Pakistan Audit and Accounts Service (PAAS), have also been promoted to grade 22 with immediate effect. Aftab Akbar Durrani, Abdul Aziz Uqaili and Capt (retd) Syed Waqarul Hasan of the PAS were given promotion at the second session of the High Powered Selection Board (HPSB) meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday. Kanwar Shahrukh of the PSP and Syed Sajjad Haider of the PAAS were also promoted to grade 22 by the board meeting.