High-profile visit soon: Pakistan has no envoy in Saudi Arabia

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has no ambassador in Saudi Arabia at a time when some high-profile persons are visiting the kingdom in next couple of days, including PMLN Quaid Nawaz Sharif, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Leader of House in Senate and Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar.

Well-placed sources said that agrement for Ahmad Farooq currently ambassador for Denmark is being sought from Riyadh to dispatch him but it is unlikely that it would be available any soon.

Amir Khurram Rathor who was ambassador in the kingdom had reported the headquarter since he was recalled unceremoniously last month before completing his tenure in Saudi Arabia. Khurram is fourth consecutive ambassador of Pakistan for the kingdom who couldn’t complete tenure in Saudi capital and recalled on various reasons.

Admiral Hasham bin Siddique who used to head intelligence wing in the Pakistan Navy was posted ambassador in 2017 by the PMLN government but was recalled in the following year as the PTI assumed the reign of power.

Raja Ali Aijaz was appointed ambassador in his place but on a complain during Corona pandemic, he too was recalled and he had to face departmental inquiry that exonerated him from all the allegations.

Lt Gen (retd) Bilal Akbar was designated as ambassador and he too could stay in Riyadh for ten months and immediate after the visit of then prime minister Imran, he was recalled without assigning any reason.

It is understood that Saudi Arabia is an important country for Pakistan where more than a million Pakistani are earning their livelihood and are source of precious foreign exchange for the country. On the other hand, Saudi Arabia’s ambassador posted in Islamabad most of the time complete their tenure of posting in smooth manner.