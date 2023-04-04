PDM to mobilise lawyers to ‘safeguard democracy’

ISLAMABAD: The ruling PDM has decided to mobilise lawyers for safeguarding the “principle of democracy” in the apex court.

Gatherings of lawyers which were taking place earlier on a slower pace, are being accelerated in the wake of efforts to eliminate “one man show” in the judiciary. PMLN sources told The News here Monday that a lawyer convention is being held tomorrow (Wednesday) in the District Bar Rawalpindi which would be addressed by PMLN Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz Sharif. The convention will also be addressed by lawyer leaders.

The sources said that Maryam Nawaz has been invited to address the convention and it is likely that she would talk about the current political situation in the country and problems being faced by the legal fraternity. The convention was earlier scheduled for today (Tuesday) but it has been deferred for a day due to new developments. Maryam will also discuss the case of elections for provincial assemblies of Punjab and KP being heard by the Supreme Court. She will also meet workers of the party before returning Lahore.