NAB again asks ED to get hold of Buzdar’s ex-principal secretary

ISLAMABAD: NAB appears to be now keenly focusing on the alleged corruption of Usman Buzdar and his key staff members during his tenure as Punjab chief minister as the Bureau again approached the Establishment Division to get hold of Tahir Khurshid, ex-principal secretary to Buzdar, for probe.

In a letter written to Secretary Establishment Division on Monday (April 3), the NAB Lahore requested the former to direct Tahir Khurshid to appear before the combined investigation team of the NAB Lahore to record his plea.

“The Bureau is conducting subject inquiry against Tahir Khurshid, ex-secretary C&W Department, on the allegations of misuse of authority by award of tenders to the favourite contractors, acceptance of kickbacks in transfer and posting and subsequent accumulation of assets beyond means,” reads the letter.

It is said that the NAB has so far sent six call-up notices to Khurshid but he has failed to join inquiry proceedings and is defeating the process of due course of law. These call-up notices were sent on 27th Oct 2022; 21st Nov 2022; 21st Dec 2022; 9th Jan 2023; 8th Feb 2-23, and; 3rd March 2023. The Establishment Division secretary was reminded that the Establishment Division was also approached on 12th Jan 2023 with the request that the service of call-up notice to Tahir Khurshid may be provided but no compliance report has been sent to the NAB. The Establishment Division was approached for service of the call-up notice to Khurshid for the reason that the officer is currently OSD in the ED. Since the NAB is not hearing anything from Tahir Khurshid despite repeated call-up notices, therefore, it is seeking Establishment Division’s help to ensure the joining of NAB probe by the officer.

Last week The News reported that the NAB and Establishment Division were looking for former Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar’s then principal secretary Tahir Khurshid, who is said to have left the country to escape alleged corruption proceedings. The prime minister, the report said, has approved proceedings against the officer under Efficiency and Disciplinary Rules (E&D Rules) whereas the NAB is also considering getting him declared a proclaimed offender if he does not appear before the Bureau. Government sources claim that Tahir Khurshid had gone for Umrah in November 2022 but never reported back to the Establishment Division. The government says that the officer had left for Umrah last November with the permission of the ED but he never reported back even after the lapse of one month’s leave.