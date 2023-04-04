Delay in elections: Govt legal team failed to give solid arguments, says PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Vice-Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi Monday claimed the government legal team failed to provide substantial evidence before the Supreme Court bench in support of their arguments for the delay in elections.

Talking to reporters here, he explained that the SC bench listened to every single perspective with great patience but the government did not provide any substantial evidence in relation to their arguments.

He pointed out that the two main points raised by them (government side)were: lack of resources and security personnel but they could not give a concrete response thereon. Qureshi said that it was surprising that the ‘imported government’ had announced it would boycott proceedings yet their lawyer was present in court and was seeking time from the apex court.

Qureshi along with PTI Central Secretary General Asad Umar spoke highly for the Supreme Court for ‘not bowing’ to the pressure of the ‘imported government’ in the case. He said that the attorney general and other counsels, representing the government, could not present any solid argument to justify their stance to delay the elections.

Qureshi said as the former finance and planning minister, Asad Umar tried to facilitate the bench to a great extent on the occasion. Asad Umar said that the court had been hearing the case since the last week but the government did not present arguments why it could not hold elections. He said that the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) himself remarked that the federal government did not give a constitutional argument, which could be counted as a valid reason, for postponing the polls.

“All they did during the meantime was making repeated attempts to create a division in the SC bench. The three judges were in the same five-member bench which sent the PTI government home. Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Ijazul Ahsan were in the five-member bench which helped the PDM get into power,” he said.

He noted the three judges were alleged of supporting the PTI. He added that the verdict regarding ruling of PTI’s speaker was also given by a five-member bench and the party did not demand a full-court bench.

“All of them including Shehbaz Sharif had thanked the Supreme Court over the verdict while Imran Khan did not say that he would not accept the verdict. Since the government does not have any argument to make, therefore they are not trying to fight the case,” he claimed.

Separately, talking to the media, PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry said that the Chief Justice of Pakistan should announce his order, and they would see who does not obey it.

PTI’s senior leader said that the whole of Pakistan is standing behind Chief Justice Saqib Nisar. He said that the government has no standing. He added that those sitting in power corridors cannot come out and face the public. He questioned the parliament where Raja Riaz is the leader of the opposition. This parliament is not representing the people, he asserted.

Fawad Chaudhry further said that the people of Pakistan want a new election. We want to go for general elections. Let’s do it in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab. The country has been made a banana republic. He emphasized that they have to continue to stand firm and win. Ever since Shahbaz Sharif became Prime Minister, he said, the country has been surrounded by evils. He said that a government that does not have the power to vote loses its right to govern.

Former Federal Information Minister further said that human rights are being violated. The lawyers were being prevented from entering the Supreme Court. All lawyers expressed solidarity with the constitution and the court, he said. He stated that the expression of solidarity by lawyers has been proved. They have also proved that they are guardians of the constitution.