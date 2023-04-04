Govt moving towards interest-free economy, Senate told

ISLAMABAD: The government informed the Senate Monday that an interest-free economy was the national priority and that the steps required to achieve this objective were already underway.

State Minister for Finance Dr. Aisha Ghaus Pasha said this in response to a resolution, moved by JI Senator Mushtaq Ahmad, that was unanimously adopted in the House during the private members’ day.

The minister said that the incumbent government had already formed a task force to thrash out a comprehensive roadmap for the riba-free economy, following the Federal Shariat Court judgment, which had its first meeting as well. Referring to the resolution, she also noted that a process for the establishment of a dedicated division for this purpose had also been moved. However, she emphasised that the entire financial system could not be made interest-free immediately; therefore, the task force was formed.

She pointed out that Finance Minister Ishaq Dar had held a news conference after the court decision and expressed the government’s willingness to move towards an interest-free economy.

Earlier, Senator Mushtaq moved the resolution in the House that says: “The House recalls Article 38(f) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, which stipulates the elimination of “Riba” as early as possible and shows concerns that for the last 75 years the curse of “Riba” has not been eliminated from the country. The House acknowledges the decision of the Federal Shariat Court for the elimination of riba from the country. The House also appreciates and supports the decision of the Government of Pakistan, State Bank of Pakistan, and National Bank of Pakistan to withdraw appeals against the decision of the Federal Shariat Court, which is very encouraging for establishing an interest-free financial and banking system in Pakistan.

“The House demands that for establishing an interest (Riba) free economic and financial system in the country the Government of Pakistan should take the following steps on immediate basis: (i) The Government should establish a permanent Division and its subordinate Task Force under the administrative control of Ministry of Finance for chalking out a practical road map of eliminating Riba and establishing an interest free financial and economic system in the country; (ii) The Government should enact laws for prohibiting individual and collective interest/riba based business in the country; (iii) The Government should eliminate interest/ riba from various financial institutions i.e. N.I.T Unit, House Building Finance Corporation, Pension Fund, Savings Fund, Consumer Finance and other related institutions; and (iv) A task Force may be established with the responsibility of implementing the recommendations of the reports of all previous Committees/Commissions/Task Forces established regarding elimination of riba.”

Another bill to regulate the Toshakhana was also introduced to the House, titled The Toshakhana Maintenance Management and Management Bill, 2023. Speaking on the bill, he explained that there is no law related to the Toshakhana, whereas the federal government had presented a 20-year Toshakhana record, in which gifts were distributed based on one’s choice.

“My bill is related to this matter; according to it, no one will be able to sell gifts of Toshakhana or even gift them to someone after buying them from a public auction and paying full price,” he maintained.

He said the bill would ensure transparency and fulfil the prerequisites of Article 25 of the Constitution. Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani said Senator Behramand Tangi had already introduced such a bill, which is with the House standing committee concerned, and if State Minister for Law Shahadat Awan agrees, Senator Mushtaq’s bill could also be referred to it, and the committee might come up with one piece of proposed legislation by clubbing both bills.

The state minister did not object. He also said the government’s bill on the same subject was also in the works. Senator Mushtaq’s bill was referred to the committee concerned. The government came under fire from senators for its distribution of free flour, which had resulted in the loss of several lives, including old men and women. The government was asked to ensure a safe and secure mechanism on this count.

Senator Fida Muhammad raised the issue in the House on a point of public importance and particularly slammed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for the distribution of substandard commodities to people and its failure to ensure the safety of the public in the process of its distribution.

Senator Tahir Bizenjo also expressed concern over the issue and urged the government and authorities to evolve a foolproof mechanism for the commodity’s distribution. Speaking on a motion moved by Senator Mushtaq Ahmad, the minister of state for law said efforts were underway to promote Urdu at different levels. He said that there were also rulings of the Supreme Court and a high court on the enforcement of Urdu as an official language, and the government was aware of its responsibility in this connection.

The motion says: “The House may discuss the steps taken by the government to implement Article 251 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in letter and spirit, wherein the State is required to make arrangements for using Urdu as the national language.”

Senator Mushtaq said that national cricket team skipper Babar Azam was the brand of the world of cricket; Shoaib Akhtar says that Babar Azam cannot speak English, therefore, he could not become a major world star.

The JI Senator explained that according to the Constitution of Pakistan, Urdu had been given the status of an official language, the Supreme Court had decided to declare Urdu the official language, Urdu should be declared the official language, and Urdu should be introduced to all offices.

PPP Senator Taj Haider said that a joint committee should be formed to make Urdu the official language. He also called for imparting primary education in Urdu in a bid to switch over to Urdu.

Earlier, the House passed two bills, including the Control of Narcotic Substances Amendment Bill 2022 and the Pakistan Institute of Research and Registration of Quality Assurance Bill 2023.

Likewise, the National Commission on the Rights of the Child (Amendment) Bill and the Export Processing Zones Authority Amendment Bill were also introduced to the House, and these bills were referred to the standing committees concerned.

Senators Danesh Kumar and Gurdeep Singh moved a resolution in the House, which says: “Whereas the government has reserved five percent job quota for minorities in government services so that they play their role in the development and prosperity of the country along with their fellow countrymen; and whereas the minorities are living in all provinces throughout the country with a different population in each province; and whereas it is necessary to ensure appropriate share and representation of the minorities from all provinces in government services; Now, therefore, the Senate of Pakistan as House of the Federation recommends and urges the government to distribute equally the reserved five percent job quota for minorities among all provinces, so that the minorities of each province get duly represented in government services.”

The chair convinced both and deferred the resolution instead of putting it to a vote in the House with a promise that a mutual formula would be discussed; otherwise, it would be taken up next week.