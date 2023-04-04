Balochistan Bar also files reference against Justice Mazahar

Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi. — Supreme Court website/File

ISLAMABAD: A reference against Justice Syed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi was filed in the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) by the Balochistan Bar Council.

Earlier, on February 23, a reference related to real estate was filed against Justice Mazahar in the SJC on behalf of Mian Dawood Advocate. The reference was submitted to the SJC secretary.

In the referral, the SJC was asked to investigate the assets of the Supreme Court judge and his family members.

On March 4, the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) Lawyers Forum filed a complaint against Justice Mazahar Naqvi in the SJC, seeking action against the apex court judge under Article 209.

On March 10, Pakistan Bar Council Vice Chairman Haroon-ur-Rasheed and Executive Committee Chairman Hasan Raza Pasha filed a complaint against Justice Mazahar Naqvi under Article 209 of the Constitution and asked the SJC to investigate the complaint immediately.