‘Kidnapper’ said they’re acting on Rana Sana’s orders

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) social media head Azhar Qazi Mashwani told the Lahore High Court on Monday that those who had abducted him were saying that he was being taken into custody on the directions of Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah.

As the hearing commenced, counsel for Mashwani, Azhar Siddique Advocate, told the court it was the result of kind intervention of the court that his client was present in the courtroom.

Mashwani told the court that he had been abducted and the abductors introduced themselves as the FIA officials, and they told him that all that was being done on the directions of PMLN’s interior minister Rana Sanaullah. Justice Neelum told the PTI activist “you can record your version before magisterial court and disposed of the matter”.