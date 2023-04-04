PIC corruption allegations: ACE summons ex-health minister Yasmin Rashid today

LAHORE: Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab has started an inquiry against former provincial health minister Dr Yasmin Rashid to investigate the corruption of billions of rupees in the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC).

According to a spokesperson of the ACE, the former provincial minister has been summoned today (Tuesday) at 12.00 noon over allegations of accepting bribes in parking, canteen and cleaning contracts, while the Executive Directors PIC Dr Bilal Mohiuddin and MS Dr Muhammad Tahsin are being investigated for giving crores of rupees in bribe to Dr Yasmin Rashid they took at her expenses.

AMS Purchase Dr Shakeel and AMS Store Pharmacy Dr Masood Nawaz were also summoned by Anti-Corruption Punjab along with Dr Yasmin Rashid. Allegedly, the accused also caused a loss of more than one billion

to the exchequer by purchasing stunts at high prices and taking commission by violating the PEPRA rules, besides stealing goods worth crores of rupees from the store of PIC, including heart batteries.

ACE Punjab has also started an inquiry against Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) former member Punjab Assembly Naeem Ibrahim and Pir Ahmad Shah Khaga. Former MPA Naeem Ibrahim, with the connivance of the staff of the Finance Department, built his Dera by encroaching 17-Marla government land.