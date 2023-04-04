F-9 Park gang-rape incident: Senate panel takes exception to lapses in investigation

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Human Rights took strong notice of the lapses and loopholes in the investigation into the gang rape incident at F9 Park.

The Senate Standing Committee on Human Rights was held on Monday at Parliament House. Chaired by Senator Walid Iqbal, the meeting was attended by Senator Dr Mehr Taj Roghani, Senator Seemi Ezdi, Senator Quratul Ain Marri, Senator Falak Naz, Senator Dr Mohammad Humayun Mohmand, Senator Muhammad Tahir Bizenjo, and senior officers of the Ministry of Human Rights and its associated agencies along with ICT Police, Punjab Police and Home Department Punjab.

Reviewing the gruesome incident of rape at F9 Park, which happened to be the third incident after those in 2018 and 2021, the Senate committee took strong notice of the lapses and loopholes in the investigation process. As informed by the survivor’s counsel, Eman Mazari Hazir, irregularities in the investigation process is the main impediment to justice. The survivor also briefed the committee about the incident and subsequent developments.

The Chief Commissioner ICT assured that efforts are being made to ensure the protection of visitors to the park. It was informed that park managers have been appointed to ensure security. He said Rs 100,000 million has been granted for lighting and Rs 78 million given to ensure CCTV cameras are installed. The Senate panel stressed reviewing park timings and disallowing visitors after sunset until all administrative issues have been addressed. Regarding, the revelation of the survivor’s identity on several local channels, Director General Pemra was directed to investigate and take stringent action against all involved.

Discussing the violation of fundamental rights especially guaranteed by Article 16 of the Constitution while dealing with political gatherings on March 8th, 14th and 18th in Lahore by Punjab Police, Chairman Senate Committee on Human Rights Senator Walid Iqbal asked about those responsible for imposing Section 144 and other issues. The special secretary Home Department Punjab said Section 144 was imposed after receiving a security threat alert from NACTA for Women’s March and PSL scheduled for 8th March. Chairman Senator Walid Iqbal said Section 144 is a colonial law which is being misused and proposed an amendment to repeal the law.

Regarding the inhuman treatment of political prisoners in Central Jail, Kot Lakhpat, Lahore during the PTI Jail Bharo Tehreek, the chairman said Pakistan’s political history is rife with such examples. He narrated how he was mistreated during transit from Kot Lakhpat to Layyah Jail and then his stay therein. The Senate committee expressed solidarity with him and condemned the inhumane treatment. The IG Prisons informed the panel that the ‘B’ class is reserved for politicians, but its entitlement is subject to a provincial government notification. Senator Walid Iqbal directed the Punjab government to submit a copy of the letter of detention of prisoners and LHC order in the next meeting. While being briefed on the policy regarding telecasting audio, video leaks on electronic media by DG Pemra the Senate panel was informed that all TV channels have been directed to refrain from broadcasting such content. He said that non-compliance would result in penalization of up to Rs one million, and/or suspension of license. It was informed that Pemra is not authorized to review content before broadcasting.