People deprived of free flour

MANSEHRA: Fraudsters deprived hundreds of deserving people of free flour across the district. “A group of fraudsters, hand-in-glove with distributors, specified by the district administration received the free wheat flour of around 400 deserving people in my village,” Maulana Waqar Ahmad, a prayer leader in Jullo Village Council told reporters here on Monday.

He said when a group of the villagers arrived at the distribution point, the officials refused to give them their flour bags and told them that they had already collected the staple. The Maulana added that deserving people from Jullo, Bohraj and Basund and adjoining localities were deprived of their free wheat flour package. He said that four members of his family were deprived of free flour when they approached the distribution centres.

Kasuar Khatoon, a woman councillor from Jullo Village Council, said an organised group having voter-lists was involved in the fraud as they sent the CNIC number of other people from their cellphones and collected flour bags from specified points after receiving the official SMS.

Another local Zia Shah Shirazi demanded the authorities to look into the matter and take action against the swindlers. Another local Maqboolur Khan said that they would meet the deputy commissioner to inform him about the fraud. “We ask the government to take to task the ones involved in this fraud,” he said.