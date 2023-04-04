Heavy traffic diversion demanded

PESHAWAR: The residents of Hayatabad and Ring Road on Monday asked the government and district administration to divert the traffic of Pak-Afghan trucks and trailers carrying goods to the Frontier Road to prevent frequent accidents.

The residents said that police and traffic police in connivance with the district administration had diverted the traffic of trucks and trailers carrying goods to and from Afghanistan and Pakistan to the Hayatabad and Ring Road, which had become a nuisance for the dwellers of these localities.

They said the heavy loaded trucks and trailers often cause traffic jams and road accidents on these roads.The residents said they would have no other option but to move court if the administration failed to divert the heavy traffic from Hayatabad and Ring Road.