UoP students demand resumption of classes and fee remission

PESHAWAR: The protest at the University of Peshawar (OoP) continued as the employees stuck to their demand for the removal of the vice-chancellor and the students have started pressing for the remission of semester fees and early resumption of classes.

The vice-chancellor, on the other hand, has repeated certain serious allegations against some faculty members. The situation on Monday took a bit ugly turn when a group of Class-IV employees tried to storm the office of the vice-chancellor. However, the chairman of the Joint Action Committee and President Peshawar University Teachers Association (PUTA) Dr Mohammad Uzair intervened and calmed down the protestors.

The employees were angry over some remarks and allegations of Vice-Chancellor Dr Mohammad Idrees wherein he had stated that the salaries of the protesting employees would be stopped. He had alleged that some charges against a senior faculty member were proved by the Governor’s Inspection Team and that some faculty members were holding fake degrees.

The teachers’ body rejected the allegations. The body said it was not the first time that the vice-chancellor was levelling baseless allegations against some professors. “Whenever there is a strike in the university, he makes such allegations to put pressure on the protesting employees and when the situation calms down, he becomes silent. The same was done in the past,” PUTA President Dr Uzair told The News.

The vice-chancellor had got published a report based on some baseless allegations against the professors last year, recalled another official of the university.Dr Uzair said had the vice-chancellor been true to his claims, he would have put forward proof of the reported fake degrees. But he could not find any proof despite being in the office for nearly three years, he added.

The university employees have been on strike for the last four weeks demanding the removal of the vice-chancellor from office and initiating an impartial inquiry into the killing of security advisor Saqlain Bangash.

The protest had started a day after the killing of Saqlain Bangash in the first week of March 2023. Saqlain was reportedly accidentally killed by the guard of a private security agency. The university employees formed a joint action committee and launched a protest drive and boycott of classes and other duties.

The matter could, however, not be resolved even during four weeks of the strike. The protesting employees have not agreed to accept anything less than removal or at least forced leave of the vice-chancellor. The latter is adamant to stay in the office as he claims that he has occupied the office purely on merit and won’t leave it due to any pressure before the completion of his tenure.

The chancellor’s office has also been unable to take the situation seriously and get it resolved. The worst affectees of the whole episode are the students of the university whose time is being wasted.

The students’ representatives want an early solution to the situation so that their classes could be resumed and their time saved. Some vice-chancellors of different universities including Dr Jahan Bakht of Agriculture University, Dr Johar Ali of Khushal Khan Khattak University Karak, Syed Inayat Ali Shah, pro-vice-chancellor Islamia College University, and senior officials of the University of Peshawar held hours’ long discussion at the vice-chancellor office to find out an amicable solution to the situation but to no avail, sources privy to the meeting told The News.

The joint action committee set another three-day deadline for the government to resolve the situation by sacking the vice-chancellor or else they would shift their protest camp to the main Jamrud Road and stay there till the resolution of the matter.