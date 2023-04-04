 
close
Tuesday April 04, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Peshawar

Suspects arrested in robbery case

By Our Correspondent
April 04, 2023

MANSEHRA: Police on Monday arrested several suspects in a robbery case of a shoe shop in Oghi tehsil.The police arrested around a dozen suspects from different locations. According to police, the robbers broke into the shoe shop in Oghi the other day and decamped with cash, shoes and other items.Some of the arrested persons who proved to be innocent during the investigation were released.