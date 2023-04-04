Tribesmen assured of rapid uplift in merged districts

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Labour, Excise and Narcotics Control Manzoor Khan Afridi on Monday said the provincial government wanted the rapid development of the merged districts.

He said that development would help raise the living standards of the tribal people and enable them to contribute to national prosperity. An official handout said that he was talking to a group of tribal elders during his visit to the Khyber district.

The local people informed the minister about their problems. The minister assured them that the government would spare no effort to mitigate their hardships.

He said that the government was focusing on the development of the ex-Fata to bring these areas on par with the rest of the country. The minister said that the people of the merged districts would be provided with facilities.

Manzoor Afridi said that like other merged districts, the people of Khyber would also benefit from the development and welfare schemes of the provincial and federal governments. He said that the government was striving to address the issue of poverty and underdevelopment in the tribal areas.