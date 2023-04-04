PTI sees plot to divide judiciary

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) KP Secretary Information and spokesperson Shaukat Yousafzai has accused the Pakistan Democratic Movement-led government of playing with the self-esteem of the poor people.
Talking to reporters in Alpuri, he said that a conspiracy was being hatched to divide the judiciary as the incumbent federal government was avoiding going to the polls due to, what he alleged was the rising popularity of the PTI.
He feared the country could see trouble if the Constitution was not followed in letter and spirit. Shaukat Yousafzai asked the nation to stand by PTI Chairman Imran Khan to protect the Constitution and save the country.
The former PTI minister alleged that the free flour was being distributed at the hujra of local Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader in Shangla. He believed that the economic condition of the country would have been much better had the PTI been in power.
