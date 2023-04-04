Govt asked to release staff salaries

CHITRAL: A civil society organization on Monday urged the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to release the salaries of sanitation staff of the Tehsil Municipal Administration, Chitral, forthwith.

Speaking at a press conference, Chitral Development Movement (CDM) Chairman Waqar Ahmad, Liaqat Ali Khan, Inayatullah Aseer and others said that sanitation workers had not been paid for the last several months due to which employees were faced great hardships.

They said that the families of TMA sanitation staff were faced with a starvation-like situation because of non-payment of their salaries.The speakers said that the workers were on strike for the release of their salaries but the government, particularly the authorities Local Government Department, had turned a blind eye to the issue.

They appealed to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker chief minister, chief secretary, minister and secretary of the Local Government Department to issue orders for the release of all the pending salaries of TMA staff.