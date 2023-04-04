People urged to file complaints with Ombudsman

ABBOTTABAD: Since the launch of the office in Abbottabad in the year 2018, the Federal Ombudsman has provided relief to over 18,000 complainants, said an official.

Briefing the media at the Regional office here on Monday, Deputy Advisor to Federal Ombudsman Khalid Saeed said that the office Abbottabad headed by regional head Ghafoor Baig received 18501 complaints against different departments including WAPDA, Benazir Income Support Program, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited, National Highway Authority, post offices, banks and others.

He said there was a dire need to create awareness among the masses to disseminate the message of provision of speedy and free-of-cost justice, especially in the far-flung areas so that the maximum number of people could be benefited.

The official said the awareness campaign already launched by Federal Ombudsman Secretariat has developed confidence in the general public which has increased the number of complaints as they received 445 in 2018, 2094 in year 2019 , 2442 in 2022 and 3315 in the last three months of this year.

He said 7489 cases were chosen for address through follow-up out of which 7159 were settled while 330 were yet to be implemented.The official said that 4137 complaints against BISP were addressed, 1724 against Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO), 400 against National Highway Authority (NHA), 239 against SNGPL, 110 against WAPDA, 104 against Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal, 84 against NADRA, 44 against PTCL, 38 against post office, 26 against Utility Stores Corporation, 34 against Pakistan Public Works Department, 28 against Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), 18 against Civil Aviation Authority, 19 against Pakistan Railways, 9 against National bank, 18 against Telephone Industries Pakistan (TIP), 17 against State Bank of Pakistan, 15 complaints against Cantonment Board, 13 against Employees Old Age Benefits Institution (EOBI), 10 against National Housing Authority and 3 complaints against Higher Education Commission were implemented.

The deputy advisor said that the institution is providing relief to the common man in the simplest way of filing applications against the maladministration of any federal government entity. He added that a Mobile App had been introduced through which any person can file his complaint in an easy way, not only from the country but also from abroad as well.

Replying to a query, he said that as per law, Mohtasib has to dispose of a case within 60 days and appeal within 45 days. Under an integrated complaints resolution system, the public complaints pending with the agencies were automatically transferred to the Ombudsman Office if they remained unresolved for more than 30 days by the agencies.

He added that at present 178 departments have been integrated with the CMIS system of the Federal Ombudsman.The official urged the media to raise awareness among the masses about the role of the Ombudsman institution so that more people could approach the office for getting remedies for their complaints.

Khalid Saeed said that people can file complaints themselves without having any lawyer and assured that their grievances would be addressed on a priority basis. Any complaint which remains unresolved with any agency for more than 30 days is automatically transferred to the CMIS—the online complaint management information system of the Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat, he explained.