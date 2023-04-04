Reckless driving in Pindi city

Rawalpindi: Rawalpindi drivers for the most part drive their vehicles on their instincts doing their best and leaving the consequences to destiny. They drive on all lanes of the city road left, right, middle, and even on the space found in between the lanes. On many occasions, they overlap the lanes. Never try to find the answer to this problem.

“Drivers start on the left side of the road if it is occupied; in that case, they go to the right and if that is also occupied, they move to the left and thus keep on proceeding by occupying the next available gap as in the chess game. Just rely on your instincts, set up the direction, and go on,” says Mazhar Ali.

“Most drivers do not drive, but just let their vehicles slide in the planned direction. Do not get doubtful or take yourself too lightly. With the exception of a belief in fate, the other drivers are not in any better position. Do not stop at pedestrian crossings just because some fool wants to cross the road. You may do so only if you enjoy being bumped in the back,” adds Mazhar.

“Pedestrians cross the road only when traffic is moving bit by bit or has come to a dead stop because some minister is in town. Still, some foolish person may try to walk across. Blowing your horn is not a sign of protest as in some cities. In Rawalpindi it is to show resentment, frustration, or just to mobilize a lethargic dog in the middle of the market,” says Safdar Hussain.

“Night driving on roads is a stirring experience. Truck drivers are the James Bonds of the city. Frequently you may come across a single overriding stream of light about six feet above the ground. This is not a wonderful motorbike, but a truck approaching you with a single light on, but never go too close to probe. You may prove your point after death,” says Shaukat Abbas.

“During the daylight, trucks are more visible, except that the drivers will never signal. Frequently you will observe that the cleaner who sits next to the driver, will project his hand and wave madly,” adds Shaukat.

“Sometimes you might see what looks like a dumper with flashing colored lights and strange sounds coming from within. This is a well-lit vehicle, full of joyful ringing tunes. These go at breakneck speed, seeking contact with the grief and often meeting with success,” says Majid Hasan.

Saajid Jafary says, “Ankle-high city speed breakers prevent rash and wild driving in the streets of residential areas. These hillocks, incidentally, shield the water and drainage pipes for the houses and are not easy to detect by the corporation authorities, should they want to recover the pipe for year-end bookkeeping.”