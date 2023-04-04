Cash distributed

LAHORE: Employees of the University of Home Economics (UHE) Lahore Monday received a cash donation arranged by an organisation in connection with Ramazan. Ali Zafar, a renowned artist and philanthropist, distributed cash among the varsity’s employees of scale BS 1 to 9 in a ceremony held at the main auditorium of the university.
The event was attended by UHE Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Kanwal Ameen, who is the mother of Ali Zafar, UHE Registrar Shujaat Muneef Qureshi and faculty and administrative officers also attended the ceremony. Distributing the cash to 73 employees of the varsity, Ali Zafar said Islam teaches equality.
