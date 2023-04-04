Ratification of ILO Convention to protect domestic workers rights

LAHORE: Pakistan Workers Federation (PWF) in a press statement issued here Monday demanded the government of Pakistan to take immediate action to ratify ILO Convention C189 to safeguard the rights of domestic workers.

The ratification of the ILO Convention C189 is essential to protect the rights of domestic workers and promote gender equality in Pakistan. It is time for Pakistan to demonstrate its commitment to human rights and join the global community in supporting the rights of domestic workers, the statement further said.

The International Labour Organisation (ILO) Convention C189, which concerns decent work for domestic workers, was adopted in 2011. This convention is a milestone in the history of workers' rights as it recognises the important role of domestic workers and ensures their protection under international law.

Unfortunately, Pakistan has yet to ratify this convention despite the fact that it has been nearly a decade since its adoption. Domestic workers are one of the most vulnerable groups of

workers in Pakistan, and they are often subject to abuse, exploitation and discrimination.

These workers, who are primarily women, are often excluded from the scope of labour laws and do not receive the same legal protections as other workers. The ratification of the International Labour Organisation Convention C189 would provide domestic workers with the necessary legal protections and recognition as workers, which would empower them to demand better wages, working conditions and protection against violence and harassment. Furthermore, the ratification of the convention would also be a significant step towards gender equality in Pakistan.