Shahdara Chowk flyover construction inspected

LAHORE: Commissioner and LDA DG Muhammad Ali Randhawa visited development projects of the provincial capital here on Monday.

He inspected the construction site of flyover at Shahdara Chowk and underpass site at Gulshan Ravi T Junction. He directed speeding up the development work and improving the standard of the construction.

On this occasion, Chief Engineer Israr Saeed Khan and the relevant project directors gave a briefing to the commissioner and said Shahdara Chowk has been closed for traffic. He directed appointment of additional traffic personnel for guidance of citizens and implementation of the devised traffic plan, effectively. He appealed to citizens to follow the traffic advisory to avoid unnecessary rush and traffic closure. On this occasion, Muhammad Ali Randhawa said that the completion of the Shahdara project will improve the flow of traffic on entry and exit points of the City. He said that the construction of the underpass at Gulshan Ravi T Junction will benefit thousands of vehicles every day, and the citizens will have great convenience in that area. He directed initiating working on the proposal of construction of U-turn between Babu Sabu and Niazi Interchange. Chief Engineer Israr Saeed Khan, Additional DG Headquarters Imran Ali, Project Directors, Nespak Engineers, and officers concerned were present.