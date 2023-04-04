Steps stressed for export of Halal meat

LAHORE: Punjab Livestock Secretary Muhammad Masood Anwar has directed the authorities to introduce all new projects keeping in view the needs of the department. He presided over a meeting on comprehensive planning related to Livestock department here on Monday.

He said that practical steps were required for export of Halal meat in Eastern Asia, Central Asia, China and European countries. He said that Punjab Agriculture and Meat Company had been assigned special task for boosting export of Halal meat.