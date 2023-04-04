5,737 litre tainted juice discarded

LAHORE: On the directions of Punjab Food Authority (PFA) newly-appointed Director General Raja Jahangir Anwar, enforcement teams raided two fake juice manufacturing units and imposed hefty fines over adulteration Monday.

The authority also disposed of 5,737 litre adulterated beverages of different flavours, including pomegranate, apple, peach, guava, mango and pineapple during two different raids. PFA Director General said that the authority took action against the juice manufacturing units after proven contamination of untraceable chemicals and substandard ingredients in juices. He said that food business operators also failed to meet the food safety standards and hygiene issues of the PFA act. He said that the use of substandard ingredients in drinks cause lung and kidney infections.