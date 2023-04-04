Cops awarded cash prizes, certificates

LAHORE: Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar distributed cash awards and appreciation certificates worth Rs11 lakh to 56 officers and officials of Lahore Police in a ceremony held at the Central Police Office on Monday.
The officers serving in CIA, Investigation and other fields were rewarded for showing excellent performance in solving murder case of retired SP Farhat Abbas and tracing and arresting the suspects of robbery, dacoity, murder, kidnapping and other serious incidents.
Inspectors were given Rs30,000, Sub-Inspectors were given Rs25,000, ASIs were given Rs20,000, Head Constables were given Rs15,000 while Constables were given Rs10,000 each along with appreciation certificates. IG Punjab directed the said officers and officials to perform their duties more diligently, honesty and hard work.
DIG IT Ahsan Younis, DIG Headquarters Humayun Bashir Tarar, DIG Establishment Dr Inam Waheed, AIG Admin Amara Athar and AIG Discipline Ahsan Saifullah and other officers were also present on this occasion.
LAHORE: Employees of the University of Home Economics Lahore Monday received a cash donation arranged by an...
LAHORE: CCPO Bilal Siddique has vowed to make the all-out effort to control crime and serve humanity with more...
LAHORE: A non-government organisation has urged Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to extend the closing date of census to...
LAHORE: Pakistan Workers Federation in a press statement issued here Monday demanded the government of Pakistan to...
LAHORE: Commissioner and LDA DG Muhammad Ali Randhawa visited development projects of the provincial capital here on...
LAHORE: Punjab Livestock Secretary Muhammad Masood Anwar has directed the authorities to introduce all new projects...