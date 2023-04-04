Cops awarded cash prizes, certificates

LAHORE: Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar distributed cash awards and appreciation certificates worth Rs11 lakh to 56 officers and officials of Lahore Police in a ceremony held at the Central Police Office on Monday.

The officers serving in CIA, Investigation and other fields were rewarded for showing excellent performance in solving murder case of retired SP Farhat Abbas and tracing and arresting the suspects of robbery, dacoity, murder, kidnapping and other serious incidents.

Inspectors were given Rs30,000, Sub-Inspectors were given Rs25,000, ASIs were given Rs20,000, Head Constables were given Rs15,000 while Constables were given Rs10,000 each along with appreciation certificates. IG Punjab directed the said officers and officials to perform their duties more diligently, honesty and hard work.

DIG IT Ahsan Younis, DIG Headquarters Humayun Bashir Tarar, DIG Establishment Dr Inam Waheed, AIG Admin Amara Athar and AIG Discipline Ahsan Saifullah and other officers were also present on this occasion.