Minister orders stopping substandard fertilizers trade

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce SM Tanveer has issued strict directions to stop the business of substandard agricultural drugs and fertilizers at all costs. He said that non-standard agricultural pesticides and fertilizers are killers for crops.

Presiding over a review meeting of the availability, prices and monitoring system of fertilizers for the Kharif crop, he observed that both the industry and the crops are affected due to litigation. Therefore, after sitting together with all the stakeholders, all possible measures will be taken to solve the problems and the federal government will be contacted in this regard.

The authorities concerned gave a briefing to the provincial minister regarding the availability and prices of fertilizers. Representatives of the pesticide and fertilizer industry informed the minister about the problems faced regarding registration of cases and non-opening of LCs.

Secretary Agriculture Wasif Khursheed said that by calling a meeting of all stakeholders, proposals will be prepared and recommendations will be sent to the federal agency National Food Security and Research.

He said that the time for cotton cultivation is near, so the delay in the import of pesticides may lead to problems of shortage of pesticides. Therefore, it is necessary to provide support to the relevant sector for the import of pesticides.

Secretary Agriculture Wasif Khurshid, DG Extension Agriculture M Anjum, DG Pest Warning and Quality Control Faqir Muhammad, related officers and representatives of pesticide and fertilizer industry also attended the meeting.

Sports arena groundbreaking at UOE: The groundbreaking ceremony of the Swimming Pool and Allied Sports Arena of the University of Education (UOE) was held here on Monday. UOE Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha was the chief guest while Director Sports Prof Dr Omer Saleem, the university students, faculty members, and others were present on the occasion.

The Swimming Pool and Allied Sports Arena has been designed to provide state-of-the-art facilities for a range of sports and physical activities. The arena will feature a spacious swimming pool along with courts for basketball, volleyball, badminton, and other sports. This project has been in the planning stages for several years, and the groundbreaking ceremony marks the beginning of the construction phase.

Addressing the ceremony, Prof Pasha emphasised the importance of physical activity and sports in the development of students and encouraged them to participate in sports activities to maintain good health and develop teamwork skills. He said the new facility would not only be beneficial for the students but also for the wider community.

The construction of the Swimming Pool and Allied Sports Arena is expected to begin soon and is projected to be completed within the next 9 months with the cost of Rs87.803 million.