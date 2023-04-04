Man dies in roof collapse

LAHORE: A 42-year-old man died and two others were injured in an incident of roof collapse near Mehmood Booti.
The victims reportedly were inside their house at Mehmood Booti roundabout when it collapsed. As a result, the victims were stranded under the debris. Rescue teams removed the debris and evacuated the victims identified as Rafique, 46, and Saleem Ghani, 49. The deceased person was identified as Javed Shoukat 42.
ACCIDENTS: Around eight people died, whereas 1,123 were injured in 1,025 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Out of this, 612 people were seriously injured who were shifted to hospitals.
LAHORE: Employees of the University of Home Economics Lahore Monday received a cash donation arranged by an...
LAHORE: CCPO Bilal Siddique has vowed to make the all-out effort to control crime and serve humanity with more...
LAHORE: A non-government organisation has urged Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to extend the closing date of census to...
LAHORE: Pakistan Workers Federation in a press statement issued here Monday demanded the government of Pakistan to...
LAHORE: Commissioner and LDA DG Muhammad Ali Randhawa visited development projects of the provincial capital here on...
LAHORE: Punjab Livestock Secretary Muhammad Masood Anwar has directed the authorities to introduce all new projects...