Man dies in roof collapse

LAHORE: A 42-year-old man died and two others were injured in an incident of roof collapse near Mehmood Booti.

The victims reportedly were inside their house at Mehmood Booti roundabout when it collapsed. As a result, the victims were stranded under the debris. Rescue teams removed the debris and evacuated the victims identified as Rafique, 46, and Saleem Ghani, 49. The deceased person was identified as Javed Shoukat 42.

ACCIDENTS: Around eight people died, whereas 1,123 were injured in 1,025 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Out of this, 612 people were seriously injured who were shifted to hospitals.