HED secretary visits Matric exam centres

LAHOREL: In connection with the Secondary School (Matric) Annual Examination 2023 in all the nine education boards across Punjab, the paper of English subject was held on Monday. Secretary Higher Education Department (HED) Punjab Javed Akhtar Mahmood along with Additional Secretary (Boards) Mehboob Ahmed and Chairman Lahore Board Dr Mirza Habib Ali visited the Lahore Board's examination centres situated at Lawrence Road. Secretary HED issued instructions to VCs to cover all their centres at universities with CCTV cameras on the pattern of BISE Lahore’s exam centres and also set up a control room to better monitor the candidates during the examination. Meanwhile, a candidate was caught impersonating in the Lahore Board’s English paper.
LAHORE: Employees of the University of Home Economics Lahore Monday received a cash donation arranged by an...
LAHORE: CCPO Bilal Siddique has vowed to make the all-out effort to control crime and serve humanity with more...
LAHORE: A non-government organisation has urged Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to extend the closing date of census to...
LAHORE: Pakistan Workers Federation in a press statement issued here Monday demanded the government of Pakistan to...
LAHORE: Commissioner and LDA DG Muhammad Ali Randhawa visited development projects of the provincial capital here on...
LAHORE: Punjab Livestock Secretary Muhammad Masood Anwar has directed the authorities to introduce all new projects...