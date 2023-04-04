HED secretary visits Matric exam centres

LAHOREL: In connection with the Secondary School (Matric) Annual Examination 2023 in all the nine education boards across Punjab, the paper of English subject was held on Monday. Secretary Higher Education Department (HED) Punjab Javed Akhtar Mahmood along with Additional Secretary (Boards) Mehboob Ahmed and Chairman Lahore Board Dr Mirza Habib Ali visited the Lahore Board's examination centres situated at Lawrence Road. Secretary HED issued instructions to VCs to cover all their centres at universities with CCTV cameras on the pattern of BISE Lahore’s exam centres and also set up a control room to better monitor the candidates during the examination. Meanwhile, a candidate was caught impersonating in the Lahore Board’s English paper.