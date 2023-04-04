City receives rain; drizzle forecast

LAHORE: Partly cloudy weather with drizzle was witnessed in the City here on Monday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that a westerly wave was affecting upper parts of the country and likely to persist till tomorrow (Wednesday). They predicted that dry weather was expected in most plain areas of the country. However, rain-wind/thunderstorm (with hailstorm) was likely in upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Potohar region, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Rainfall was also recorded at several cities, including Kot Addu, Layyah, Okara, Murree, Joharabad, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Toba Tek Singh, Multan, Chakwal, Kasur, Sargodha, Jhang, Khanewal, Nurpurthal, Bhakkar, Attock, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Parachinar, Kakul, Malam Jabba, Balakot, Dir, Cherat, Bannu, Kalam, Peshawar, Pattan, Saidu Sharif, DI Khan, Drosh, Takht Bhai, Zhob, Barkhan, Khuzdar, Garhi Dupatta, Muzaffarabad and Rawalakot. Monday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Mithi and Shaheed Benazirabad where mercury reached 38°C, while in Lahore, it was 23.7°C and minimum was 14.3°C.