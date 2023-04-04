Amir Mir visits free flour points

LAHORE: Caretaker Minister for Information and Culture Amir Mir visited various free flour points along Temple Road, Islampura and Samanabad here and reviewed the facilities provided to the citizens there.

The minister inquired about the problems faced by the citizens who came to get free flour during the visit. Amir Mir directed to make the information counters at the flour points effective so that the coming citizens can be informed about their eligibility as soon as possible.

He said that coordination of flour points and Benazir Income Support Programme Centres should be improved. The staff posted at the flour points should perform their duties with sincerity and treat the people who come to get free flour with dignity. Amir Mir said that the government was giving the right to deserving people. Any kind of mistreatment of the beneficiaries will not be tolerated, he added.

The minister said that flour sacks had been distributed to more than 30 million beneficiaries in 10 days and the Punjab government's free flour scheme was running successfully in the entire province.