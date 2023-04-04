Amir Mir visits free flour points

LAHORE: Caretaker Minister for Information and Culture Amir Mir visited various free flour points along Temple Road, Islampura and Samanabad here and reviewed the facilities provided to the citizens there.
The minister inquired about the problems faced by the citizens who came to get free flour during the visit. Amir Mir directed to make the information counters at the flour points effective so that the coming citizens can be informed about their eligibility as soon as possible.
He said that coordination of flour points and Benazir Income Support Programme Centres should be improved. The staff posted at the flour points should perform their duties with sincerity and treat the people who come to get free flour with dignity. Amir Mir said that the government was giving the right to deserving people. Any kind of mistreatment of the beneficiaries will not be tolerated, he added.
The minister said that flour sacks had been distributed to more than 30 million beneficiaries in 10 days and the Punjab government's free flour scheme was running successfully in the entire province.
LAHORE: Employees of the University of Home Economics Lahore Monday received a cash donation arranged by an...
LAHORE: CCPO Bilal Siddique has vowed to make the all-out effort to control crime and serve humanity with more...
LAHORE: A non-government organisation has urged Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to extend the closing date of census to...
LAHORE: Pakistan Workers Federation in a press statement issued here Monday demanded the government of Pakistan to...
LAHORE: Commissioner and LDA DG Muhammad Ali Randhawa visited development projects of the provincial capital here on...
LAHORE: Punjab Livestock Secretary Muhammad Masood Anwar has directed the authorities to introduce all new projects...