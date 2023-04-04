Rahul Gandhi appeals defamation conviction

SURAT, India: Top Indian opposition leader Rahul Gandhi appealed on Monday against the defamation conviction that resulted in his expulsion from parliament two weeks ago.
Gandhi, 52, who was sentenced to two years imprisonment in a case about remarks he made in 2019 seen as insulting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and those sharing his surname, is looking to overturn the conviction before elections due next year. The sentence also renders Gandhi ineligible to stand in the poll, which the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party is widely expected to win convincingly. Modi´s government is widely accused of using the defamation law to silence critics, and the case in the premier´s home state of Gujarat is one of several lodged against his chief opponent in recent years.
CHASIV YAR, Ukraine: A group of civilians from Bakhmut emerged from an armed personnel carrier in east Ukraine´s...
MELBOURNE: A former headmistress was found guilty on Monday of sexually assaulting two sisters at an ultra-orthodox...
LONDON: A UK judge on Monday jailed a man for more than four decades for shooting dead a nine-year-old girl,...
SYDNEY: Australia will announce a ban on TikTok on government phones this week, following other countries in barring...
MARSEILLE: At least three people were shot dead and another eight were wounded during an overnight flare up in drug...
DHAKA: A court in Bangladesh granted bail to a journalist on Monday after his detention under a controversial digital...