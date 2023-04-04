Rahul Gandhi appeals defamation conviction

In this file photo taken on December 31, 2022 India's Congress Party leader Rahul Gandhi speaks during a press conference in New Delhi. — AFP

SURAT, India: Top Indian opposition leader Rahul Gandhi appealed on Monday against the defamation conviction that resulted in his expulsion from parliament two weeks ago.

Gandhi, 52, who was sentenced to two years imprisonment in a case about remarks he made in 2019 seen as insulting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and those sharing his surname, is looking to overturn the conviction before elections due next year. The sentence also renders Gandhi ineligible to stand in the poll, which the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party is widely expected to win convincingly. Modi´s government is widely accused of using the defamation law to silence critics, and the case in the premier´s home state of Gujarat is one of several lodged against his chief opponent in recent years.