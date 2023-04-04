UK man jailed for life over shooting of girl aged nine

LONDON: A UK judge on Monday jailed a man for more than four decades for shooting dead a nine-year-old girl, concluding the trial of a case that has shocked the country.
The killing last August of Olivia Pratt-Korbel in Liverpool, northwest England -- the third fatal shooting in the city within a week -- prompted calls for greater action to tackle gun and organised crime. After a more than three-week trial held under tight security, a jury last week convicted Thomas Cashman, 34, of the schoolgirl´s murder.
