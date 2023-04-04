Australia to ban TikTok on government devices

SYDNEY: Australia will announce a ban on TikTok on government phones this week, following other countries in barring the Chinese-owned video app over security concerns, Australian newspapers reported late on Monday.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese agreed to a government-wide ban on the use of TikTok after the completion of a review by the Home Affairs department, The Australian newspaper reported.

The United States, Britain, New Zealand, Canada, Belgium and the European Commission have already banned the app from official devices over security concerns.