BD journalist gets bail in digital law case

DHAKA: A court in Bangladesh granted bail to a journalist on Monday after his detention under a controversial digital law prompted outcry.

Shamsuzzaman Shams, 38, a staff correspondent for the Prothom Alo newspaper, was arrested at his home on Wednesday after a politician filed a complaint over a story on the country´s cost-of-living crisis.

Shams was freed from the Dhaka Central Prison just outside the capital at 6:30 pm (1230 GMT), Tipu Sultan from the Bengali-language daily told AFP. “He secured bail from the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate court earlier in the day,” he said. A separate case under the same law against both Shams and the paper´s editor was criticised by local and international rights groups, political parties and journalist unions.