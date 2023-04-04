Israeli forces kill two Palestinians in Nablus raid

NABLUS, Palestinian Territories: Israeli forces shot dead two Palestinians on Monday in a morning raid in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said, in what the army described as “counterterrorism activity”.
“Two martyrs shot by the occupation (Israel) in Nablus,” the ministry confirmed in a brief statement, without elaborating on their identities. The Israeli army said it had carried out the raid to apprehend two individuals linked to a shooting attack in which two Israeli soldiers were injured last month in the West Bank town of Huwara.
“During the activity, a number of armed gunmen fired at the forces who responded with live fire. Hits were identified,” the army statement said, adding that two individuals were arrested.
