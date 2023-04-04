Arafat questions induction of foreign coaches

LAHORE: Pakistan's former Test cricketer Yasir Arafat has questioned Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)'s decision to bring in foreign coaching staff for the national team.

Mickey Arthur is set to return as the head of Pakistan team's coaching staff. Arthur, who is likely to take up the role of team director, will bring Grant Bradburn (assistant coach), Andrew Puttick (batting coach), and Morne Morkel (bowling coach) into the coaching staff.

Arafat, who was also a potential candidate to become Pakistan team's bowling coach, shared his conversation with Arthur. “Mickey met me in England and we had a long conversation about Pakistan cricket. I told my plans to him if I was given an opportunity to work as the bowling coach,” he was quoted by Geo News.

“He told me that he is giving my name as the national team's bowling coach because he was given the authority to make a coaching team. I made up my mind, in fact, it was an honour for me to serve Pakistan once again. “After our discussion, there came a gap due to PSL. PCB officials were busy there, so I didn't have any contact with them. After PSL, I was told that they need experience and there are some budget issues so I wasn't in their consideration anymore. It really surprised me because I had started planning to shift to Pakistan because Mickey confirmed it to me. I work in a college here, I also told my college management that I am going to Pakistan for work purposes and they asked me to give confirmation as soon as possible so that they can find my replacement,” he added.

“It all happened in no time. Luckily, I got to know all this before resigning from my job. Otherwise, it could have been a problem for me,” added Arafat, who is the only Pakistani Test cricketer to have completed England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) level 4 coaching course.

About the foreign coaching staff, Arafat said they don't bring a lot of experience. “Morne Morkel also doesn't have much experience in coaching. In fact, he was playing in 2019 when I was working as a coach with Surrey,” he said.

“The other two coaches, Puttick and Bradburn, are also not that experienced. As far as you talk about budget, so it's the Pakistan team and not a local franchise. If you invest in it, only then you will get results.

“I would like to ask PCB, are these foreign coaches going to shift to Pakistan? Because, If I was given an opportunity, I would have worked permanently in Pakistan. Being a coach, it is your duty to look after U19 and A teams alongside the main team. You have to work with all the players so that the best possible players come and play for Pakistan,” he said.