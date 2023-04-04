Financial dystopia

The current finance ministry has turned Pakistan into a gig economy where the majority of workers lack stable employment and live hand-to-mouth by doing one-time jobs for a pittance.
If this is the dystopia that awaits us under the IMF programme, we need to come up with alternatives.
Mumraiz Khan
Karachi
