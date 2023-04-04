Living with others’ mistakes

Almost all of our governments have neglected to develop local resources and build up our exports, resulting in the present economic mess. It is quite ironic to hear Finance Minister Ishaq Dar lecture the country about learning to live with the IMF’s conditions when his party has been at the forefront of manipulating the exchange rate to sustain our import addiction. This policy is why we now have to put up with the transnational lender’s brutal austerity measures.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad