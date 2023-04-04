Price of health

It is often the case that the healthiest foods are the most unaffordable in our country. Take the prices of fruits, which have skyrocketed in recent years and left most people unable to afford this essential component of a healthy diet. This partly explains our obesity, diabetes and cardiovascular disease crises. It turns out that junk food is relatively more affordable, if we think in terms of rupees per calorie. The arrival of Ramazan has only exacerbated this trend and the price of fruits, and vegetables too, are likely to be higher than ever before once the festive period is over.

The government should take measures to ensure that the prices of fruits and vegetables are reasonable and affordable for all people, particularly during the holy month of Ramazan. Yes we are in a tight fiscal situation, but if we do not subsidize or control the price of healthy foods we will pay for it in the form of rising healthcare costs and higher incidence of health issues, which will ultimately prove to be more damaging for society.

Muhammad Faris

Karachi