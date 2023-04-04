CITY PULSE

Echoes of the Heart
ArtChowk the Gallery is holding an art exhibition featuring works by Sana Nezam. Titled ‘Echoes of the Heart’, the show will run at the gallery until April 10. Contact 021-35856030 for more information.
Convergence
The Full Circle Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Amber Anwar, Asif Kasi, Ayesha Shariff, Ayesha Siddiqui, Azhar ul Haq Khan, Farah Yusuf Ali, Farooque Ali, Isra Noman, Kashif Ahmed, M Abdul, Mahrukh Bajwa, Mahnoor Tariq, Maaz Jaan, Ozair Bin Mansoor, Paul Mehdi Rizvi, Sadia Rathore, Sameeta Ahmed, Sehr Yaqoob, Shahzad Zar, Shiza Naeem and Syed Jeem. Titled ‘Convergence II’, the show will run at the gallery until April 21. Contact 0303-2239038 for more information.
Phase 8 Project
The Canvas Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Arif Mahmood. Titled ‘Phase 8 Project’, the show will run at the gallery until April 13. Contact 021-35861523 for more information.
Islam and Modernism
The VM Art Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Rasheed Araeen. Titled ‘Islam and Modernism’, the show will run at the gallery until April 20. Contact 0345-7787663 for more information.
Karachi Jamaat-e-Islami chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has made it clear that the Karachiites will not accept any more...
Karachi Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen President Allama Sadiq Jafri on Monday warned against any attempt to establish...
The Sindh High Court on Monday dismissed the appeal of a convict against his punishment of the death sentence in a...
The Sindh government has transferred cash assistance of Rs2,000 each to 1,616,000 families over the past five days...
A sessions court on Monday handed down the death sentence on two counts to a man for murdering his purported...
Police teams have been formed at range and district levels across the province to fight criminal activities,...