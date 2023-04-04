‘Deception in name of census’ unacceptable, says JI leader

Karachi Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has made it clear that the Karachiites will not accept any more deception in the name of the digital census and demanded of the government to provide access to the data of the census to the stakeholders of the city in order to ensure transparency in the process of enumeration.
Addressing a press conference at Idara Noor-e-Haq on Monday, he announced commencement the fresh phase of the Karachi Rights Movement, saying that the next phase would be kicked off through a big public convention and political show on April 9 in the city.
