MWM warns against any bid to establish ties with Israel

Karachi Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) President Allama Sadiq Jafri on Monday warned against any attempt to establish relations with Israel.
In a meeting of the party, Jafri stated that such a move would be considered a rebellion against the Constitution of Pakistan and the country itself. He went on to say that those who had visited Israel and were actively attempting to establish relationships with the country should be booked under the treason law.
He criticised the “incompetent” government, claiming that while people in Pakistan were struggling to access basic necessities like wheat flour for their children, the government was providing food items to Israel.
The MWM leader stated that those who respect Islam and the Constitution of Pakistan would never recognise Israel as a state. He criticised the Zionist state, claiming that it has killed thousands of Muslims and innocent Palestinians. He urged the government to listen to the people of Pakistan, emphasising that the MWM would not accept any kind of constitutional crisis or disrespect of the top judiciary. He criticised the Pakistan Democratic Movement, claiming that it used to call others “agents of Israel”, but now within the ranks of government ministers, attempts were being made to establish contacts and hold meetings with Israeli businessmen and authorities.
Jafri concluded his address by announcing that a “Palestine Conference” will be held on the 16th of Ramazan, in which MWM leader Allama Raja Nasir, along with other political and religious figures, would participate.
