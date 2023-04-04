Govt has given 1.6m families Ramazan relief without photo ops, says Wahab

The Sindh government has transferred cash assistance of Rs2,000 each to 1,616,000 families over the past five days without photographing even a single beneficiary family receiving the special aid, Barrister Murtaza Wahab said at a press conference on Monday.

The provincial government’s spokesman said that so far Rs7.6 billion had been spent during Ramazan for dispensing emergency cash assistance to low-income families whose monthly income was less than Rs55,000.

He informed the media that the provincial government had reserved a total budget of Rs15.5 billion for extending special cash aid to some 7.8 million families during the holy month to help them purchase essential food items.

Wahab, who is also the chief minister’s law adviser, said that the remaining families in the province would receive the cash assistance by April 15. He advised the low-income families that have not received any confirmation text message about the monetary aid to visit their nearest Benazir Income Support Programme centre to get enrolled to become a beneficiary of the special relief drive.

He said that no photograph had been taken or released to the media showing any family receiving the special cash help because the Sindh government did not believe at all in any cheap publicity stunt while executing welfare schemes for the people.

He also disclosed that Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would inaugurate the first-of-its-kind facility for lung transplant procedures in Gambat on Wednesday (tomorrow).

He also appealed to the chief justice of Pakistan to quickly adjudicate the reference filed several years ago for reviewing the judgment in the case against PPP founder and Pakistan’s first democratically elected prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

He lamented that 44 years had passed but the Bhutto family was still awaiting justice in the case. He said the judicial reference seeking justice in the case of a former PM who gave the gift of the consensus constitution to the nation should have been decided much earlier. He also said that the death sentence awarded to Bhutto was a black spot in the judicial history of the country, so the apex judiciary should act fast to undo injustice in this case.