Man awarded death penalty for double murder

A sessions court on Monday handed down the death sentence on two counts to a man for murdering his purported paramour’s husband and brother.

Aijaz alias Tota was found guilty of shooting to death Naveed Ashraf and Shahzaib within the jurisdiction of the Korangi police station in May 2018. Additional District and Sessions Judge Abdul Zahoor Chandio of the Model Criminal Trial Court (East) ordered the convict to pay compensation of Rs500,000 each to the legal heirs of the victims. In case of default, he would have to undergo additional six-month imprisonment. The death sentence is subject to confirmation by the Sindh High Court.

The judge, however, acquitted the convict’s accomplices Usman and Samreen, wife of victim Naveed, by giving them the benefit of the doubt. According to the prosecution, Aijaz alias Tota and Samreen were allegedly having a relationship, due to which the woman had also demanded divorce from her husband.

On May 26, 2018, Aijaz, along with his accomplices, including Usman, shot and killed Naveed Ashraf and Shahzaib in Korangi No 1-1/2, Sector 33-F, and fled the scene. State prosecutor Muhammad Ashraf Bhatti contended that there was sufficient evidence on record to corroborate the charges against the accused persons and pleaded with the judge to convict them as per the law.

On the other hand, the defence lawyers argued that their clients were innocent and had been falsely implicated in the case due to a personal enmity. They requested the court to acquit the accused.

The judge, who announced his judgement after recording evidence and final arguments from the prosecution and defence sides, observed that the prosecution successfully proved its case against accused Aijaz. However, he said, the case against Samreen and Usman was doubtful.

He said the prosecution miserably failed to establish a link between Aijaz and Samreen. The complainant of the case alleged that the woman called Aijaz to kill her husband Naveed, but this fact was not supported by other two eyewitnesses, he maintained. The judge said no evidence was furnished to show that the two were having an illicit relationship.

An FIR was registered at the Korangi police station under sections 302 (murder), 109 (abetment) and 34 (common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code on the complaint of Naveed’s mother Bano.