‘Govt must take notice of gas outage at Sehri and Iftar’

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Women Wing Karachi President Fiza Zeeshan has asked the Sindh government and other authorities concerned to take immediate notice of the “worst” gas load-shedding during Sehri and Iftar hours in the city.

A statement quoted her as saying that due to gas shortage, it is difficult for housewives to prepare Sehri and Iftar in Ramazan. She said that it is not possible for working people to buy food for their families on a daily basis. People are forced to fast without having Sehri, she added.

She also said that people from many areas took to the streets to protest against the gas issue. However, she added, no one knows who the energy minister of the “imported” government is for addressing their issues.

Fiza said that if the matter of gas shortage is not resolved, the PTI will hold protests across the city. The party will also launch a campaign to dissuade people from paying their gas bills until proper supply of the commodity to their homes is ensured, she added.